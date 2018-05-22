Ad
euobserver
EU trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said she expected her US counterpart to be 'honest' (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU pessimistic on permanent US trade exemption

EU Political
Green Economy
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU's trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom on Tuesday (22 May) sounded pessimistic about whether the EU's offer to avoid a trade war with the US would be successful.

Speaking after briefing EU economy and trade ministers in a closed meeting on the latest developments, she told reporters the bloc's offers are probably not enough for the Washington administration that pursues an "America first" policy to avoid new tariffs on steel and aluminium by 1 June.

US president Donald Tr...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Trump starts countdown to EU trade war
EU rejects US trade 'gun to the head'
Trump keeps EU leaders waiting on tariffs
Sofia summit: EU leaders search for a Trump strategy
EU trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said she expected her US counterpart to be 'honest' (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections