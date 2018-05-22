EU pessimistic on permanent US trade exemption

The EU's trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom on Tuesday (22 May) sounded pessimistic about whether the EU's offer to avoid a trade war with the US would be successful.

Speaking after briefing EU economy and trade ministers in a closed meeting on the latest developments, she told reporters the bloc's offers are probably not enough for the Washington administration that pursues an "America first" policy to avoid new tariffs on steel and aluminium by 1 June.

US president Donald Tr...