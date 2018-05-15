EU bracing itself for Italy's new eurosceptic government

While in Rome the leaders of the Five-Star Movement (M5S) and the League are taking more time to form a government, the EU is in a state of uncertainty - waiting for the impact of a eurosceptic leadership in its fourth-largest member.

"We are not panicking", assured an EU official. "The government is not [yet] formed, we have to wait and see."

"Thats life, that's the result of elections in Italy," another official said. "We'll have a government that is supported by the majority of...