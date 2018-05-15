Ad
euobserver
'Italy will be questioning the whole organisation of the eurozone and of the EU,' said political scientist Sergio Fabbrini (Photo: EUobserver)

EU bracing itself for Italy's new eurosceptic government

EU Political
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

While in Rome the leaders of the Five-Star Movement (M5S) and the League are taking more time to form a government, the EU is in a state of uncertainty - waiting for the impact of a eurosceptic leadership in its fourth-largest member.

"We are not panicking", assured an EU official. "The government is not [yet] formed, we have to wait and see."

"Thats life, that's the result of elections in Italy," another official said. "We'll have a government that is supported by the majority of...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Call for 'neutral' government fails to end Italy's deadlock
Italy votes to become more eurosceptic
EU: 'Keep Calm', as Italy struggles to form government
'Italy will be questioning the whole organisation of the eurozone and of the EU,' said political scientist Sergio Fabbrini (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections