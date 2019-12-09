Europe needs a greener Common Agricultural Policy

The new EU Commission has an ambitious agenda to make the European Union a global leader on environment, biodiversity and climate action.
European farmers manage 48 percent of the land in the EU so farmers will play a key role in realising these ambitions.
If the EU truly wants to be a green leader, it needs a greener Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) that can be an active tool for member states in the green transition....
Lea Wermelin is the Danish minister for the environment, Mogens Jensen is Danish minister for food, fisheries and equal opportunities.
