Commission preisdent Ursula von der Leyen wants to wrap up budget talks early next year (Photo: European Commission)

Von der Leyen warns on EU budget cuts

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday (4 December) said she is "concerned" about "severe cuts" to the planned EU budget in the latest proposal by the Finnish presidency.

The recent number from the outgoing Finnish EU presidency on the seven-year budget, kicking off in 2021, proposes a budget cap at 1.07 percent of the EU gross national income (GNI).

The commission last year proposed a ceiling at 1.11 percent, while the European Parliament wants to see an over...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

