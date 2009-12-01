Three Balkan countries to get visa-free travel by Christmas

Serbs, Macedonians and Montenegrins will be able to travel visa-free to Europe from 19 December, EU interior ministers decided on Monday.

EU enlargement commissioner Olli Rehn said the move was a "big step in terms of EU integration and Europeanisation of the civil societies in these countries" and added that the other Balkan countries could join the visa-free regime once they met the conditions.

"This is a very important day for Serbian citizens. I have to remind ourselves that...