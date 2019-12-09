Human rights abusers to face future EU blacklists

Human rights abusers around the world will, in future, face EU asset freezes and travel bans under new-model sanctions agreed by foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday (9 December).

"Today, the EU unanimously decided to legislate a worldwide EU human rights sanction regime," Dutch foreign minister Stef Blok said.

"To have a tool like this ... will give us much more strength and capacity to react to serious human rights violations," the EU's new foreign policy chief, Josep Borrel...