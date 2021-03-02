12-month Future EU Conference is 'impossible', expert warns

The debate about the much-delayed Conference on the Future of Europe (CoFoE) so far has been locked in endless institutional infighting over who should lead the event - lowering the expectations about what can be achieved in the coming months.
The Portuguese presidency recently broke the year-long deadlock in the European Council by proposing a co-presidency with the heads of the three main EU institutions (Parliament, Commission...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
