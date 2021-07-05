Slovenia's Janša in MEPs' crosshairs This WEEK

Slovenia's prime minister Janez Janša will be quizzed by MEPs in Strasbourg on Tuesday (6 July), as his country took over the EU's rotating presidency last week - amid concerns over media freedom and judicial independence in Slovenia.

The EU Commission travelled to Ljubljana last week for the traditional opening of the country's six-month long presidency, which already produced some awkward moments, such as Janša attempted to portray himself as the victim of EU politics.

And the...