Ad
euobserver
Slovenian PM Janez Janša arriving at an EU summit this year (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Slovenia's Janša in MEPs' crosshairs This WEEK

Agenda
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Slovenia's prime minister Janez Janša will be quizzed by MEPs in Strasbourg on Tuesday (6 July), as his country took over the EU's rotating presidency last week - amid concerns over media freedom and judicial independence in Slovenia.

The EU Commission travelled to Ljubljana last week for the traditional opening of the country's six-month long presidency, which already produced some awkward moments, such as Janša attempted to portray himself as the victim of EU politics.

And the...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Slovenia takes over EU presidency amid wave of criticism
EU Presidency row - MEPs call out Slovenia's prosecutors failure
Public spat with Brussels mars start of Slovenian presidency
EU leaders confront Orbán on anti-LGBTIQ law
Slovenian PM Janez Janša arriving at an EU summit this year (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections