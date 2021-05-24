Ad
euobserver
If European leaders are serious about "ensuring no one is left behind," it's time to join with the WHO, health worker unions, the Biden Administration and the majority of the world's governments, pushing for a Covid patent-waiver at the WTO (Photo: www.freeimages.co.uk)

If EU blocks vaccine waivers, it can drop 'solidarity' talk

Health & Society
Opinion
by Rosa Pavanelli, Paris,

Earlier this month, EU leaders met in Portugal to 'reinvigorate' their commitment to social rights and affirm the importance of "European unity and solidarity in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic."

Yet the EU's continued opposition to the suspension of patents on Covid-19 vaccines and supplies demonstrates a stunning lack of solidarity and makes such declarations look like little more than hot air.

Many campaigners now view the EU as Big-Pharma's biggest lobbyist at the G20...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health & SocietyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Rosa Pavanelli is general secretary of Public Services International, the global union federation representing millions of frontline and health care workers across Europe and the world, including CFDT/CGT in France, Verdi in Germany and CGIL in Italy.

Related articles

EU now 'open' to vaccine waiver, after Biden U-turn
'Shocking' disparities bolster vaccine patent-waiver call
Waiving vaccine patent 'not enough', WTO chief tells MEPs
If European leaders are serious about "ensuring no one is left behind," it's time to join with the WHO, health worker unions, the Biden Administration and the majority of the world's governments, pushing for a Covid patent-waiver at the WTO (Photo: www.freeimages.co.uk)

Tags

Health & SocietyOpinion

Author Bio

Rosa Pavanelli is general secretary of Public Services International, the global union federation representing millions of frontline and health care workers across Europe and the world, including CFDT/CGT in France, Verdi in Germany and CGIL in Italy.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections