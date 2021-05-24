If EU blocks vaccine waivers, it can drop 'solidarity' talk

Earlier this month, EU leaders met in Portugal to 'reinvigorate' their commitment to social rights and affirm the importance of "European unity and solidarity in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic."
Yet the EU's continued opposition to the suspension of patents on Covid-19 vaccines and supplies demonstrates a stunning lack of solidarity and makes such declarations look like little more than hot air.
Many campaigners now view the EU as Big-Pharma's biggest lobbyist at the G20...
Rosa Pavanelli is general secretary of Public Services International, the global union federation representing millions of frontline and health care workers across Europe and the world, including CFDT/CGT in France, Verdi in Germany and CGIL in Italy.
