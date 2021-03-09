Africa and Arab world still in vaccine race starting blocks

The vaccine race is underway as countries all over the world seek to protect their people from the coronavirus and get their economies moving.
North America has enough doses to fully vaccinate the region twice while other countries have ordered enough doses to vaccinate their populations four or five times over, which many have condemned as "vaccine hoarding".
At the same time, vaccination nationalism is exposing and deepening global inequities.
Africa currently has only ...
Rached Ghannouchi is the president of Tunisia's Parliament, the Assembly of the People's Representatives.
