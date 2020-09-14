New EU migration pact 'to keep people in their country'

The European Commission has described its forthcoming pact on migration and asylum as akin to a 'house' - with an emphasis on keeping people from entering.
"This proposal will remind you of a house with three floors," announced commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas on Friday (11 September).
Speaking to reporters at a press conference with Germany's interior minister Horst Seehofer, Schinas outlined three broad areas of the pact, which is finally set to be unveiled 23 Septem...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.