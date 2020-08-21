Will Belarusian dictator hold on to power?

The landslide victory of Alexander Lukashenko in fraudulent presidential elections sparked a wave of protests in Minsk and across the country, which were brutally crushed.

The unprecedented protests, both in nature and scope, are aimed at rallying enough support for democratic regime change and fair elections in a country, where Lukashenko has ruled with an iron fist for 26 years.

Large parts of the Belarusian population had already shown their dissatisfaction with the current ha...