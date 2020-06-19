Ad
EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council chief Charles Michel at the end of Friday's virtual EU summit (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU leaders to reconvene in July on budget and recovery

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU leaders agreed to disagree on Friday (19 June) on key aspects of the recovery package and the bloc's long-term budget and reconvene in person in Brussels in mid-July to bridge the yawning gaps between their positions.

The 27 leaders held a videoconference with top EU officials to share their views on the 2021-27 budget of about €1.1 trillion, and the EU Commission's proposal to borrow €750bn from the market to pump it to the European economy - especially those countries hardest hit ...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

