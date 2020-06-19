EU leaders to reconvene in July on budget and recovery

EU leaders agreed to disagree on Friday (19 June) on key aspects of the recovery package and the bloc's long-term budget and reconvene in person in Brussels in mid-July to bridge the yawning gaps between their positions.

The 27 leaders held a videoconference with top EU officials to share their views on the 2021-27 budget of about €1.1 trillion, and the EU Commission's proposal to borrow €750bn from the market to pump it to the European economy - especially those countries hardest hit ...