Top editors alarmed by media cuts in EU and beyond

The pandemic slowdown is strangling quality journalism, but that suits some governments, leading European and international editors have said.

"The situation is very difficult. We're in major cost-saving measures," Tammy Tam, editor-in-chief of the South China Morning Post, an independent Hong Kong-based newspaper, said on Tuesday (19 May).

"Everyone is having pay cuts and non-paid leave of three weeks. Advertising income is zero," she said.

"Advertisers don't want their n...