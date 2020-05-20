Ad
That German court ruling hurts EU rule-of-law fightback

by Michael Meyer-Resende, Berlin,

Last week Germany's Constitutional Court landed a decision that reverberated across the EU.

Rejecting a decision by the Court of Justice of the European Union (ECJ) on the European Central Bank's buying of eurozone debts, the judgement was a double whammy to Europe's efforts to address two of its most serious crises.

One is the financial crisis following the Covid-19 pandemic - which relies on an active ECB.

