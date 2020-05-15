MEPs threaten budget veto in EU scrap on corona-money

The European Parliament is to warn the European Commission against ignoring it in designing and implementing the recovery fund aimed at reviving the bloc's pandemic-struck economy.
The warning comes as parliament, especially the largest group, the centre-right European People's Party (EPP), have felt increasingly left out of plans drawn up by EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen, herself an EPP member.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
