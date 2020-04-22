Angst over 'Italexit'

Italians were hit hardest when the coronavirus landed in Europe but the European Union was slow to help the country.
The president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has apologised — twice.
The contrition is better late than never, says Marco Zatterin, deputy editor of La Stampa newspa...
EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.
You may also follow via @euscreams subscribe via iTunes, Spotify or from the EU Scream website.
