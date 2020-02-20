New shelling shows Russian force in Ukraine

Shelling in east Ukraine was so intense on Tuesday (18 February) that there were 1,094 explosions in the town of Kadiivka alone between 5.35AM and 8.30AM, international monitors have said.

That amounted to an explosion every ten seconds for three hours.

The "marked spike in ceasefire violations" in the Luhansk region went on for six hours and included 2,500 explosions in total, as well as "bursts" of heavy machine gun and small arms fire, the monitors, from the Organisation for S...