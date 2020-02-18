Ad
Mark Zuckerberg recently admitted Facebook was 'slow to understand Russian operations' and elections interference (Photo: Billionaires Success)

Zuckerberg lobbies Brussels ahead of new EU rules

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg visited Brussels on Monday (17 February) to lobby top European officials in charge of digital policies, two days before the bloc unveils new rules governing data and artificial intelligence (AI) - including facial recognition.

The EU competition chief, Margrethe Vestager, and the commissioner for the internal market, Thierry Breton, discussed the EU's digital agenda with Zuckerberg, after the Facebook chief...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

