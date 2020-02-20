These are the crunch issues at the EU budget summit

Thursday (20 February) will be the first time EU countries get together to hammer out an agreement on the next seven-year budget without the UK, often seen as a trouble-maker. At the last budget marathon, then prime minister David Cameron threatened a veto unless the EU budget was frozen in real terms and Britain's rebate maintained.

With the UK now leaving, the EU-27 will have to plug a €60-75bn hole in the forthcoming seven-year budget.

Some member states, with the Netherlands...