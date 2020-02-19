North Macedonia warns EU on 'dirtiest ever' election

North Macedonia is heading for its "dirtiest ever" election, its prime minister has warned, as Europhiles prepare to take on nationalists.
"I'm sure that this election campaign will be one of the dirtiest parliamentary elections so far in North Macedonia. I'm sure that fake news and media propaganda will be part of day-to-day life during the elections," Oliver Spasovski told EUobserver in Brussels on Tuesday (18 February).
He spoke after MPs in Skopje recently chose 12 April for...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
