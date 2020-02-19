Western 'endarkenment' and the voodoo politics of Europe

Welcome to the Voodoo West, a place where everybody wants the impossible and hopes for the unrealistic.

The West used to be the global middle class of politics. The ideals were great, the goals were moderate, and everyone was hard at work. Now the ideals are forgotten, the goals are grandiose, and laziness, especially lazy thinking, prevails.

This is the impression you can get of Western politics if you take one or two steps back, extract yourself from the daily fear and loathin...