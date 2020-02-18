US still open to Kosovo-Serbia land swap

The US has declined to rule out a land swap between Kosovo and Serbia - despite German opposition to the idea.

"It's up to the parties to establish the parameters of the dialogue," the US special envoy for the Western Balkans, Matthew Palmer, told EUobserver in Brussels on Monday (17 February) when asked about the controversial plan.

"What we support is the parties finding a way to return to the negotiating table, putting the issues of concern on the negotiating table, and findi...