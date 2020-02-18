Ad
North Mitrovica in Kosovo remains divided along ethnic lines (Photo: Allan Leonard)

US still open to Kosovo-Serbia land swap

by Ekrem Krasniqi and Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The US has declined to rule out a land swap between Kosovo and Serbia - despite German opposition to the idea.

"It's up to the parties to establish the parameters of the dialogue," the US special envoy for the Western Balkans, Matthew Palmer, told EUobserver in Brussels on Monday (17 February) when asked about the controversial plan.

"What we support is the parties finding a way to return to the negotiating table, putting the issues of concern on the negotiating table, and findi...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

