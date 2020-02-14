The last best chance for Donbas and peace in Europe?

The costs of the continuing war in Ukraine are unacceptable not only for those who have borne them most directly—the people of Ukraine—but for the entire Euro-Atlantic community of nations.

Since 2014, over 13,000 have died in the fighting, over 25,000 have been wounded, and some 2.5 million have been forced from their homes.

The economic, environmental and psychological impacts of this destruction will linger for decades. Even now, the fighting in Ukraine's Donbas region unders...