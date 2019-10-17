Ad
Macedonia's Zoran Zaev and EU's Johannes Hahn met in Brussels on eve of summit (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Macron warned on danger of Balkans veto

by Andrew Rettman and Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

France's veto on enlargement will endanger the Serbia-Kosovo peace process, a senior EU official has warned.

It could also prompt the fall of North Macedonia's pro-EU government, Macedonia's prime minister indicated.

But none of that is likely to change French president Emmanuel Macron's mind at the EU summit on Thursday (17 October), diplomats said.

"If all the efforts that North Macedonia has successfully made, if this is not properly rewarded, there is no incentive for...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

