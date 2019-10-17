Macron warned on danger of Balkans veto

France's veto on enlargement will endanger the Serbia-Kosovo peace process, a senior EU official has warned.
It could also prompt the fall of North Macedonia's pro-EU government, Macedonia's prime minister indicated.
But none of that is likely to change French president Emmanuel Macron's mind at the EU summit on Thursday (17 October), diplomats said.
"If all the efforts that North Macedonia has successfully made, if this is not properly rewarded, there is no incentive for...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.