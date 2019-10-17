Macron warned on danger of Balkans veto

France's veto on enlargement will endanger the Serbia-Kosovo peace process, a senior EU official has warned.

It could also prompt the fall of North Macedonia's pro-EU government, Macedonia's prime minister indicated.

But none of that is likely to change French president Emmanuel Macron's mind at the EU summit on Thursday (17 October), diplomats said.

"If all the efforts that North Macedonia has successfully made, if this is not properly rewarded, there is no incentive for...