EU transparency on lobbyist meetings still piecemeal

A trend is emerging where EU institutional meetings with lobbyists are being published online - as part of a piecemeal approach to greater transparency.
Earlier this week, the Croatian presidency to the EU started posting notices of its meetings. So have the Finnish and the Romanian presidencies before it.
And a handful of member states embassies to the EU (known as a permanent representations) are...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
