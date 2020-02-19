Ad
'We are watching an agricultural digital arms race where the winner will dominate and control our food, countryside, and the farmers that feed us,' said Friends of the Earth Europe (Photo: David Stewart)

Warning of agricultural 'digital arms race' in EU

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Friends of the Earth Europe has called on the European Commission to regulate data generated in agriculture via new technologies to avoid a few global corporations consolidating their dominance in the farming and food chain.

"Europe is on the verge of allowing centralisation and concentration of [farming] data at an unprecedented scale, with the absence of any regulation," a new repo...

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

