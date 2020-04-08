Ad
80 percent of Roma people already live at risk of poverty (Photo: NGO World Vision Romania)

Roma 'at heightened risk' from corona crisis

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The EU's Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA) has warned that the longstanding neglect of Roma makes them one of the most vulnerable groups to the current coronavirus outbreak, ahead of the International Roma Day (8 April).

Governments across the bloc have ordered citizens to maintain physical distances, self-quarantine and regularly wash their hands to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

However, the FRA previously reported that one-third of the Roma community does not have acces...

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

