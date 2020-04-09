Coronavirus sees approval-rating soar for EU leaders

The prevailing wisdom holds that the Covid-19 pandemic could "break the EU", lead to the renationalisation of competencies, and create an inward looking continent devoid of solidarity.

Yet this temporary trauma belies the tremendous opportunity emerging to create a more integrated and cohesive European Union.

Over 70 years ago, the shared distress and trauma of World War II endowed national political leaders with the trust and latitude necessary to overcome decades of hostility a...