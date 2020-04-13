EU's corona exit strategies in focus This WEEK

After the deal brokered among EU finances ministers on how to mitigate the economic shock of the coronavirus pandemic, it will be up to EU leaders to sign it off and give guidance on new plans.
EU leaders will not meet virtually until 23 April to sign off the finance ministers' proposals, which include allowing countries to use the EU's rescue fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) for health related costs.
Eurogroup ...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
