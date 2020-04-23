Stopping the authoritarian rot in Europe

A few weeks ago, the European Union underwent a fundamental change: it ceased being a bloc of exclusively democratic states.
Worse, leaders across Europe barely flinched.
Prime minister Viktor Orbán's seizure of absolute power in Hungary at the beginning of April – under the cover of the coronavirus pandemic – culminates a decade of authoritarian moves.
Step by step, Orbán and his ruling Fidesz party have politicised ...
Kenneth Roth is executive director of Human Rights Watch.
