Ad
euobserver
Neither Ursula von der Leyen nor Jean-Claude Juncker seemed ever to learn that weakness is an authoritarian's lunch (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Stopping the authoritarian rot in Europe

EU Political
Opinion
by Kenneth Roth, Geneva,

A few weeks ago, the European Union underwent a fundamental change: it ceased being a bloc of exclusively democratic states.

Worse, leaders across Europe barely flinched.

Prime minister Viktor Orbán's seizure of absolute power in Hungary at the beginning of April – under the cover of the coronavirus pandemic – culminates a decade of authoritarian moves.

Step by step, Orbán and his ruling Fidesz party have politicised ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Kenneth Roth is executive director of Human Rights Watch.

Related articles

MEPs complain of 'no action' on Hungary and Poland
Von der Leyen criticises Hungary, but fails to mention it
Hungary's Orban seeks indefinite power in virus bill
Neither Ursula von der Leyen nor Jean-Claude Juncker seemed ever to learn that weakness is an authoritarian's lunch (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

EU PoliticalOpinion

Author Bio

Kenneth Roth is executive director of Human Rights Watch.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections