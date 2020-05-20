Ad
With the November election looming, US president Donald Trump ratcheted up his attacks on the Geneva-based WHO (Photo: Reuters)

EU scolds Trump on his WHO 'finger-pointing'

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

US president Donald Trump's threat to permanently cut off World Health Organisation (WHO) funding was met with disdain by the European Commission.

"This is the time for solidarity, it is not the time for finger pointing or undermining multilateral cooperation," a European Commission spokesperson told reporters on Tuesday (19 May).

The US provided some €818m to the WHO between 2018 and 2019, compared to China's €78m over the same period.

The comments follow the latest move b...

