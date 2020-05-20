EU scolds Trump on his WHO 'finger-pointing'

US president Donald Trump's threat to permanently cut off World Health Organisation (WHO) funding was met with disdain by the European Commission.

"This is the time for solidarity, it is not the time for finger pointing or undermining multilateral cooperation," a European Commission spokesperson told reporters on Tuesday (19 May).

The US provided some €818m to the WHO between 2018 and 2019, compared to China's €78m over the same period.

The comments follow the latest move b...