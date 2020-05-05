Vestager pushes tracing apps as key for summer holidays

Covid-19 tracking mobile apps can be "a substantial support" for monitoring contact-tracing when easing lockdowns and restrictive measures, the EU commissioner, Margrethe Vestager, said Monday (4 May).

"[The EU] can make the most of these apps to enable some travelling during the holiday season," Vestager, commissioner for the digital portfolio, told told MEPs of the internal market committee, referring to this summer.

EU interior ministers had stressed last week (28 April) that a...