Activists for years have denounced the impact Airbnb and other short-term rental platforms are having on the housing markets of many European cities (Photo: Airbnb)

Airbnb flats become long-term rentals in coronavirus fix

by Jose Miguel Calatayud, Brussels,

A few weeks ago, people in Madrid started to notice a sudden increase in the number of new flats to rent long term on real estate agency websites.

Something else was odd too: many of those new ads were of apartments in the city centre and other touristy areas, and included pictures of surprisingly high quality that showed towels nicely folded as rolls on the bed and fully set kitchen tables – not what one usually finds when looking for a new flat.

Instead, the new postings looked ...

Author Bio

Jose Miguel Calatayud is project director of Arena for Journalism in Europe.

This article is part of the Arena Housing Project, an open collaborative network managed by Arena for Journalism in Europe for journalists and researchers working on housing across Europe.

