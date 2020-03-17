Ad
The European Commission announced measures to tackle the fallout of the coronavirus outbreak - but there is not much the EU can do more for now (Photo: European Commission)

Time of coronavirus shows importance of being European

by Guy Verhofstadt, Brussels,

It was already clear for a long time that when exceptional circumstances occur, the European Union can be pretty powerless: unable to bring the migration crisis under control, slow in fending off the financial crisis, incapable to stop the bloodshed in Syria.

But today, Covid-19 has exposed Europe's lack of thrust to a whole other level: Italy's cry for help to replenish something as basic as mouth masks, remained for weeks unanswered by all other European member states. It was China w...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Guy Verhofstadt is a Belgian MEP for Open Vld/Renew Europe, a former prime minister of Belgium and former leader of the ALDE group.

