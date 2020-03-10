New EU migration pact must dust off fundamental rights

The unfolding humanitarian crisis in Idlib is seeing hundreds of thousands fleeing towards the Turkish border.

Turkey has loosened its grip on its border to Greece and Bulgaria. At the same time a rapidly deteriorating situation in Libya has forced more than 170,000 people from their homes since last April, mostly due to clashes in the southwest and in the north.

Arrivals to the European shores and borders are increasing, and so are the political measures to clamp down on rights...