The key budget issues on EU leaders' table

As EU leaders gather on Friday (23 February) to start discussing the future of the EU's spending after the UK leaves, major battle lines are already emerging among member states. Here is a look at the key issues.

The overall figure

The UK's departure from the EU will leave a sizeable hole in the budget. The biggest net contributor to the budget, Germany said it was willing to pay more. The Netherlands, Austria and Nordic EU countries are more reluctant. They argue that a ...