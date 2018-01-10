UK silent on EU origins of plastic bags law

UK prime minister Theresa May and her environment minister Michael Gove are due to unveil a broadening of a ban on free plastic bags to tackle the UK's "throwaway culture", UK media reported on Wednesday (10 January).

A mandatory 5p charge on plastic bags will apply to all shops in England, including those with fewer than 250 employees who had been exempt from the rule until now.

May is expected to announce the lifting of the exemption on Thursday during a speech on the environmen...