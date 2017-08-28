Ad
euobserver
The EU believes it is too soon to talk about specific solutions for the future of the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland. (Photo: European Commission)

EU and UK to talk Brexit with different expectations

EU & the World
EU Political
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

British negotiators will be in Brussels again this week to continue talks on leaving the EU, but they arrive with different expectations than their hosts who are representing the 27 EU member states that will remain in the bloc.

“For the UK, the week ahead is about driving forward the technical discussions across all the issues,” Brexit secretary David Davis will say on Monday (28 August), according to a statement shared with the British press.

The EU-27 side, however, is

EU & the WorldEU Political

Related articles

Brexit realities dawn in UK
Brexit talks to resume on Monday, a bank holiday
EU denies trolling UK with Blair meeting
UK seeks 'unprecedented' Irish border deal
The EU believes it is too soon to talk about specific solutions for the future of the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland. (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections