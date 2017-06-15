Brexit talks to start on time, next Monday

The first round of Brexit talks will start on Monday (19 June), officials confirmed after negotiators met in brussels on Thursday to hammer out the details of the procedure.

"Following discussions in Brussels this morning, both sides agreed that the formal negotiations under the Article 50 process can now start," EU and UK officials said in a joint statement.

They also revelaed that David Davis, secretary of state for exiting the EU will be the lead negotiator on the UK side.