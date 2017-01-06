Liberals' Verhofstadt launches EU parliament bid

Belgian Liberal MEP Guy Verhofstadt has joined the race for the European Parliament presidency.
"I want to dedicate all my passion and all my skills to Europe and to its parliament," he said in a video posted on social networks on Friday (6 January).
He is the seventh candidate to throw his hat into the ring, with voting to take place on 17 January after the incumbent, Martin Schulz, decided to return to nationa...
