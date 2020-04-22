Press freedom in Balkans better than some EU states

Press freedoms in three EU candidate countries now fare better than some member states, such as Bulgaria and Hungary.
The World Press Freedom index, by Reporters without Borders, published on Tuesday (21 April) ranks Bulgaria as the worst offender in the European Union.
The report assesses some 180 countries, listing, globally, Norway as having the most free press, and North Korea as the world's worst.
Ranked 111th on the global stage...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.