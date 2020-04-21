EU bluntly criticises US handling of pandemic

The EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell has attacked US handling of the pandemic, saying it was putting lives at risk.

"American leadership has been weak. They were not at all prepared to face the problem and now they are seeing the consequences," Borrell told MEPs in Brussels by videoconference on Monday (20 April).

"Blaming China is not the solution," Borrell added, after US president Donald Trump spoke of "Chinese flu" and alleged cover-ups.

Trump's "personal attack...