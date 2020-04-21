Ad
'This is not a good way of fighting the pandemic', EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU bluntly criticises US handling of pandemic

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell has attacked US handling of the pandemic, saying it was putting lives at risk.

"American leadership has been weak. They were not at all prepared to face the problem and now they are seeing the consequences," Borrell told MEPs in Brussels by videoconference on Monday (20 April).

"Blaming China is not the solution," Borrell added, after US president Donald Trump spoke of "Chinese flu" and alleged cover-ups.

Trump's "personal attack...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

