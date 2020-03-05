First coronavirus cases hit EU institutions

The first coronavirus cases struck the EU institutions on Wednesday (4 March).
An official at the general secretariat of the EU council of member states had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, following local transmission in Belgium.
"The colleague is currently receiving the appropriate medical care and the GSC [general secretariat of the council] is taking all necessary measures to limit the risks of transmission of COVID-19 to others," a council official told EUobserver. <...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
