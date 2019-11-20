Ad
euobserver
Joseph Muscat, the 43-year old Maltese leader, has seen the country's reputation nose-dive in his past six years in office (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

New calls for Muscat to resign over journalist's murder

Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Protesters are to gather outside Maltese leader Joseph Muscat's office in Valletta on Wednesday evening (20 November) calling for his resignation following a major arrest in the case of murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

NGOs called for the demonstrations after Maltese police, earlier the same day, detained the country's biggest oligarch, Yorgen Fenech, on grounds he was a "person of interest" in the killing.

They have 48 hours to charge him, but the arrest itself gave w...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Malta must act quickly to avoid blacklisting
Malta PM accused of 'blackmail' over slain reporter
Son: Malta trial for murdered journalist 'not enough'
Joseph Muscat, the 43-year old Maltese leader, has seen the country's reputation nose-dive in his past six years in office (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections