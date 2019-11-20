New calls for Muscat to resign over journalist's murder

Protesters are to gather outside Maltese leader Joseph Muscat's office in Valletta on Wednesday evening (20 November) calling for his resignation following a major arrest in the case of murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

NGOs called for the demonstrations after Maltese police, earlier the same day, detained the country's biggest oligarch, Yorgen Fenech, on grounds he was a "person of interest" in the killing.

They have 48 hours to charge him, but the arrest itself gave w...