Around 5,000 people are thought to be detained in Libyan government run detention centres (Photo: unsmil.unmissions.org)

EU anti-slavery mission in Libya at risk, UN says

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

International efforts to release people from Libyan detention centres to Niger have hit a deadlock, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) has warned.

A senior official from the UN agency told MEPs in the European Parliament on Monday (5 March) that if more refugees and asylum seekers were not dispatched onwards from Niger to EU states, then the country may stop taking in people from Libya.

"We were advised that until more people leave Niger, we will no longer be able to evacuate additiona...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

