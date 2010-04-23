Ad
euobserver
Gianfranco Fini: The row between him and the Italian PM has broken out into the open (Photo: capitaledigitale)

Berlusconi, Fini scrap in public

EU Political
by Leigh Phillips,

A simmering row between Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi and Gianfranco Fini, a long-time ally and speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, burst spectacularly out into the public yesterday (22 April) when the two scrapped bitterly at a live, televised party congress debate.

Mr Fini, the self-styled ‘post-fascist' who brought his Alianza Nazionale party in from the hard-right cold and toward the centre of the country's politics, was a co-founder with Mr Berlusconi's Forza Italia of t...

euobserver

