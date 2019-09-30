Greece migrant arrivals becoming 'unsustainable'

Increasing numbers of migrants arriving on Greek islands are "creating unsustainable conditions" in an asylum system that was "already under great strain", a European Commission spokesperson said on Monday (30 September).
The Turkish coast guard currently stops five to seven refugee boats a day in its waters, while the Greek coastguard responds to some 30 incidents daily,
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
