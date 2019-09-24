How MEPs will quiz the next commissioners

The EU Parliament will organise public hearings from 30 September to 8 October to assess the future commissioners' suitability for their jobs and their knowledge of the portfolio they have been assigned - before the new EU commission takes office on 1 November.
These dates can still change, since the clarification of the financial declaration is a pre-condition for the hearings to take place at all.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
