Beata Szydlo (r) is struggling to become chair of the employment committee at the EU parliament (Photo: premier.gov.pl)

Poland's ex-PM loses EU parliament chair again

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Strasbourg,

Poland's populist and former prime minister Beata Szydlo failed to muster enough support in her second bid to chair a European Parliament committee.

The blow, delivered in Strasbourg on Monday (15 July) by MEPs on the employment committee, comes amid a larger, behind-the-scenes struggle for the European Commission top job.

With 34 votes against and 19 in support, ending with a decision to postpone the vote once again and to do it a third time, Szydlo claimed she had a better respe...

