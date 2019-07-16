Poland's ex-PM loses EU parliament chair again

Poland's populist and former prime minister Beata Szydlo failed to muster enough support in her second bid to chair a European Parliament committee.
The blow, delivered in Strasbourg on Monday (15 July) by MEPs on the employment committee, comes amid a larger, behind-the-scenes struggle for the European Commission top job.
With 34 votes against and 19 in support, ending with a decision to postpone the vote once again and to do it a third time, Szydlo claimed she had a better respe...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
